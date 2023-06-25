Last day of dry heat before rain and humidity makes an appearance

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Saturday kept the heat up as we got into the 90s for a our high today with dew points still dry.

Stephenson is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 tonight while Ogle and Lee counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until Sunday, June 25 at two in the morning. Dry conditions are turning humid as strong storm systems move in from Iowa. They are going to weaken as they get closer to the stateline and in-land Chicago.

Stephenson, Lee and Ogle counties (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

The heavy rain and gusty winds will hit the stateline around 10:30 to 11 tonight and continue across the region until three in the morning. We can expect wind gusts up 30 mph. After the rain washes away, the morning will remain dry until the early afternoon when rain comes back and is more scattered throughout the day, overnight into Monday.

Heavy rain falls down on the region. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Heavy rain slows to a stop. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Scattered rain in the area. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Monday morning will see a little bit of scattered rain but a majority of it will be in the afternoon until the evening and then we fall away for the remainder of the week.

Scattered rain for Monday. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.