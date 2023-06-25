Beloit’s first Satellite City Hall at Piggly Wiggly

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Instead of bringing the people to City Hall, the City Hall of Beloit does the exact opposite as the city manager meets the community at a grocery store Saturday morning.

This is part of a community outreach initiative which brings the city to the people. Jerry Gabrielatos, who is Beloit’s city manager, hosted Beloit’s first Satellite city hall. He feels accessibility is a priority because it’s important to meet residents where they are.

He says if he hadn’t set up a table at Piggly Wiggly, he wouldn’t have heard about what people have to say about things like potholes and paying bills online.

“There are folks who have one specific issue that they needed help with and that’s why we are here. And then there are issues that will take years like housing,” said Gabrielatos, “The reason I do this is to hear that mix and it helps us inform our decisions as we move forward on how we allocate resources.”

