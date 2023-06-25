Beloit’s 24 hour bike ride will raise tuition money for low income families

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit kicked off its 24 hour bike ride to raise money for tuition assistance for low-income families on Saturday.

Martin Reza who is a competitive cyclist and organizer, says the goal is to raise $10k to help students get a stronger education at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School in Beloit.

Rexa and others plan to bike 340 miles in 24 hours.

“We’re going to have hot weather, wind, rain overnight. It’s going to be epic that’s the way to say it, but we’re doing it for the kids,” said Rexa, “If they apply for financial assistance there’s more opportunities for them.”

