Stillman Valley woman in good condition after Friday afternoon house explosion

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman and two pets are rescued from Friday afternoon’s home explosion on E. High Rd., which could be heard from at least four miles away.

“I was sitting on the computer. And I heard a tremendous explosion.”

Stanley Brooks was minding his own business just before 2:45 Friday afternoon when he heard a noise that felt something hitting his house.

“I looked in all different directions before I looked this direction. I saw the house laying on the ground.”

One of his neighbor’s houses was leveled after an explosion and a small fire. He then went outside to see what happened and if everyone was ok.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever seen it. I’ve seen it on TV, but that doesn’t matter. You can’t relate to that.”

Authorities say a woman was trapped inside the home and bystanders were trying to help her out. She was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and is in good condition.

“I knew her husband fairly good. She was pleasant. Just pray to god she’s okay.”

“We’re just happy that people from our community are safe, and we were able to get them out in such a such a quick manner,” says Stillman

several crews including the stillman fire department were able to put out the fire within minutes. Debris including insulation material and broken pieces of wood scattered the area as crews investigate the exact cause of the explosion.

“I just want to thank all the local responders that came out to help us out this is one of those situations that’s very unsafe from the beginning and with the agencies that come in, it makes it a lot more safe.”

the Illinois state fire marshal is among the agencies on scene to investigate what exactly caused the home explosion.

