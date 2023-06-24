Murder investigation underway after 19-year-old shot in Rockford

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Friday.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Friday.(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A deadly shooting over the weekend is being investigated as a murder.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. during an alleged party in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

A 19-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, but did not survive.

This is the second shooting on this street in less than a week.

Police have not released the name of any suspects connected to the case, but anyone with information about the shooting can call Rockford police at 815-966-2900.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Man identified after deadly motorcycle crash in Rockford
Miguel Holland, 49, was allegedly behind the wheel of a Rockford fire truck on March 6 when it...
Rockford firefighter charged with reckless homicide, DUI in deadly crash
Local families put on their dancing shoes Saturday evening in Rockford, but instead of fancy...
Rockford sneaker ball to unite the community through dance
One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville

Latest News

One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville
Businesses ranged from home repair to family fun centers.
Stateline business share everything they offer at Stateline Business Expo
One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Orangeville suffers from Saturday night’s storms
Businesses ranged from home repair to family fun centers.
Stateline business share everything they offer at Stateline Business Expo
Fred VanVleet hosted 4th annual summer camp at Auburn High School
Fred VanVleet hosted 4th annual summer camp at Auburn High School