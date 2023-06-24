Murder investigation underway after 19-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A deadly shooting over the weekend is being investigated as a murder.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. during an alleged party in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue.

A 19-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, but did not survive.

This is the second shooting on this street in less than a week.

Police have not released the name of any suspects connected to the case, but anyone with information about the shooting can call Rockford police at 815-966-2900.

