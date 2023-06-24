Skip to content
Weather
Livestream
I-team
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Election Results
Home
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Eye on Politics
I-team
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Crime Stoppers
Sports
Scoreboard
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Community Calendar
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Culver’s Kids Birthday Submissions
VetsRoll
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
Daily Deals
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Belvidere Heritage Days
By
23 Morning Blend
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT
|
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Belvidere Heritage Days
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Motorcyclist dies after North Main crash in Winnebago County
House leveled after reported explosion, fire in Ogle County
Man identified after deadly motorcycle crash in Rockford
Rockford firefighter charged with reckless homicide, DUI in deadly crash
Traffic stalled on bypass 20 in Rockford for vehicle fire
Latest News
Weekend events with the RACVB
19-year-old critically injured in Saturday morning shooting
Stillman Valley woman in good condition after Friday afternoon house explosion
Stillman Valley woman in good condition after Friday afternoon house explosion