Auburn JROTC team competes at nationals

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Auburn High School’s JROTC team is one of 32 teams across the United States who are competing at a national championship event this weekend in Washington D.C.

Auburn’s JROTC Academic Team is composed of four Cadets: Lucille Schwartz (Captain), William Rollins, Araceli Rios and Andrew Try. Friday marks the first day of competition in for 2023 U.S. Army JROTC Academic Bowl Championship which runs through June 27.

The team advanced to the national tournament following two intense rounds at the 2022-2023 JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl. The cadets were tested on their knowledge of math, science, language arts, current events, citizenship, leadership skills and financial literacy. They earned one of the top scores out of more than 1,800 Army JROTC academic teams from around the world.

The competition creates tremendous opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.

