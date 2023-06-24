19-year-old identified in Rockford Sunnyside Avenue shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Authorities release the name of a 19-year-old man shot over the weekend.

Dequan Davis’ death is being investigated as a murder. Authorities dispatched around 3:30 a.m. to an alleged party in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue, when they found. Davis with gunshot wounds

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but did not survive.

This is the second shooting on this street in less than a week.

Police have not released the name of any suspects connected to the case, but anyone with information about the shooting can call Rockford police at 815-966-2900.

