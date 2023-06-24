19-year-old dead from Saturday morning shooting

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning.

It happened before 7:30 in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue, on the northwest side of Rockford, near IL-70. This is the second shooting on this street in less than a week.

There’s no word yet on if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

