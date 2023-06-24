19-year-old critically injured in Saturday morning shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was shot Saturday morning.

It happened before 7:30 in the 3300 block of Sunnyside Avenue, on the northwest side of Rockford, near IL-70. This is the second shooting on this street in less than a week. Rockford Police say the man’s injuries are critical.

There’s no word yet on if any suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

