Syngenta Seeds opens research center in Malta

MALTA, Ill. (WIFR) - The agriculture industry takes a big step forward thanks to a new 88-acre seed technology facility in Malta.

The new Sygenta Seeds Research and Development Innovation Center is 88-acres and 100,000 square feet. The customer service based facility will help scientists directly interact with farmers.

Connecting technology with customers is the goal of the new center―to make sure farmers get what they need and know what they’re getting.

“So, they can see the products we’re developing, and we can make sure the products we are developing fit their needs,” Erik Fyrwald said, CEO of Syngenta Seeds.

He says having the facility in Northern Illinois will help them create seeds resilient to all types of weather. The facility also allows tours, which Fyrwald says lets people see the hard work Syngenta does.

“To show them that we’re developing seed products that enable more resilience to things like droughts and other weather extremes,” he said.

David Hollinrake, Syngenta’s global head of strategy, grew up on a farm, so he knows firsthand the challenges of growing crops.

“Helping them sustainability grow their crop in a way that can be transformative and lead to higher yields and higher productivity is all about what we do,” Hollinrake said.

Friday’s grand opening brought people of all ages, including students from the Chicago High School of Agriculture Science who learned something new about the industry.

Liz Hunt, Syngenta’s head of sustainable and responsible business, says that’s her favorite part. “Hands-on experience makes such a big difference,” Hunt said. “You remember things so much better; you get to know the people who are doing the work.”

“Seeing them make those connections is really impactful,’ Noelle Coronado said, lead agriculture teacher at Chicago High School of Agriculture Science. “As a teacher, it motivates me even further.”

Fyrwald says Malta was the perfect location for this seed technology center because it has the best soil, lots of high-end technology available and is located close to its customers.

