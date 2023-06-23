Rockford police: One critically hurt in 19th Avenue stabbing
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is critically hurt Friday after a stabbing in Rockford.
Police arrived just after 5 p.m. on scene in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue.
Rockford Police are investigating a report of an adult male who was stabbed in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue. His injuries are considered life-threatening. More details will follow as available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 23, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated as details are confirmed.
