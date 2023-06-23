Rockford firefighter charged with reckless homicide, DUI in deadly crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford firefighter is charged Friday with reckless homicide and two counts of aggravated DUI resulting in death, stemming from a crash earlier this year.

Miguel Holland, 49, was allegedly behind the wheel of a Rockford fire truck on March 6 when it crashed into a car at the intersection of Whitman and N. Church streets. The driver of the car, 56-year-old Marta Esquivias, died from her injuries.

Holland was taken to a nearby hospital for a blood and urine test. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office says Holland’s legal blood draw showed his total delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentration was 19.0 +/- 4.0 ng/mL. Investigators claim Holland said he hadn’t used THC in about a week.

According to officials, a download of the fire truck’s sudden speed deceleration report showed the truck was going nearly 20 mph over the posted speed limit before the crash.

If convicted, Holland could spend up to 33 years in prison.

