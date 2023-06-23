Rise in heat for Saturday but a big cool down ahead of the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The day has remained dry and hot but we had widespread haziness throughout the region today from the Canadian wildfires made it appear as if a filter was in the sky.

Highs were almost in the 90s today with barely any winds but dew points were still on the lower side, keeping conditions very dry. The sky has remained on the hazier side as the Canadian smoke makes its way down. This should not affect visibility but the smoke will increase in haziness as we move into Monday. This could potentially affect visibility.

Hazy skies from Canadian wildfires makes the skies appear more smoky as we get closer to Monday. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

As we continue into tonight, we will see the area cool off a little bit dipping into the 60s. That won’t stay for long as we get into Saturday where temperatures will rise into 90s, making for a dry heat day. This means hydration is key when being outside for pro-long periods of time. Also wearing sunscreen to protect you from increased UV rays.

Moving into Saturday night, clouds will roll in and so will some rain in the region. Beginning around 10 at night and lasting until two in the morning, Sunday will bring us some much needed rain. The rest of Sunday, starting in the late morning, will be more scattered rain in the area until the night.

Monday could also continue with the rain, and potentially a thunderstorm. This will mainly be ongoing in the early morning hours.

