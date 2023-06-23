Pecatonica boys basketball looks to use jam-packed June as foundation for big season

After back-to-back regional titles in 2022 and 2023, the Indians are looking for more in 2024
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Last season, Pecatonica logged 35 games over the course of three and a half months. As for how many games they’ve played over just the month of June alone?

“I think we’ve played upwards of 30 (games) so far in the last three weeks,” Pecatonica rising senior Drew Williams said. “I think we’ve only lost three.”

Pecatonica has faced competition in and out of Illinois and hasn’t limited its games to just small schools. Pec has picked up big wins against other stateline squads including East and Lutheran this month.

“It actually expands our mindset,” Williams said.

The Indians are entering 2023-24 with a lot of turnover after losing eight seniors including standouts like Briaun Green, Declan Handy, and team captain Korbin Gann.

“We’ve been able to pick up what our weaknesses and strengths are throughout the entire team which person should be shooting down low, which person should be shooting from the three, and which person should be handling the ball and everything,” rising senior Mason Peterson said.

After coming off the program’s first 30-win season Pecatonica head coach Bobby Heisler sees the passion from his team to want build on last year’s historic season.

“When you see that want, the drive, from the kids, that’s when you know it can be something special and we know that we have our work cut out for us but we’re going to keep working day by day,” Heisler said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Motorcyclist dies after North Main crash in Winnebago County
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Rockford police ask the public to avoid bypass 20 on Wednesday after a semi-truck caught fire...
Traffic stalled on bypass 20 in Rockford for vehicle fire
Teen killed after dirt bike crashes into semitruck
The Hoffman House in Rockford dispels rumors circulating on social media recently about closing...
Hoffman House in Rockford shuts down closing rumors

Latest News

RVC Men’s Basketball Coach Tyler Bredehoft takes new job at Avila University
RVC Men’s Basketball Coach Tyler Bredehoeft takes new job at Avila University
Pecatonica, Lutheran fight to the finish, Guilford flies past Rochelle at East Summer League
Pecatonica, Lutheran fight to the finish, Guilford flies past Rochelle at East Summer League
Police lights generic.
Bus driver arrested on DUI charge while driving Pirates from Chicago to Milwaukee
Dixon rising junior to play for Team USA
Dixon rising junior to play for Team USA