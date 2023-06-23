Pecatonica boys basketball looks to use jam-packed June as foundation for big season

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Last season, Pecatonica logged 35 games over the course of three and a half months. As for how many games they’ve played over just the month of June alone?

“I think we’ve played upwards of 30 (games) so far in the last three weeks,” Pecatonica rising senior Drew Williams said. “I think we’ve only lost three.”

Pecatonica has faced competition in and out of Illinois and hasn’t limited its games to just small schools. Pec has picked up big wins against other stateline squads including East and Lutheran this month.

“It actually expands our mindset,” Williams said.

The Indians are entering 2023-24 with a lot of turnover after losing eight seniors including standouts like Briaun Green, Declan Handy, and team captain Korbin Gann.

“We’ve been able to pick up what our weaknesses and strengths are throughout the entire team which person should be shooting down low, which person should be shooting from the three, and which person should be handling the ball and everything,” rising senior Mason Peterson said.

After coming off the program’s first 30-win season Pecatonica head coach Bobby Heisler sees the passion from his team to want build on last year’s historic season.

“When you see that want, the drive, from the kids, that’s when you know it can be something special and we know that we have our work cut out for us but we’re going to keep working day by day,” Heisler said.

