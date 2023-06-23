One dead after 19th Avenue stabbing in Rockford

Police rope off the scene Friday after a stabbing on Rockford's south side.
Police rope off the scene Friday after a stabbing on Rockford's south side.(Annamarie Schutt)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old man is dead after a stabbing Friday in Rockford.

According to police, the man was stabbed during a fight inside a residence in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area Friday via social media during the investigation.

Police have not named the victim at this time.

