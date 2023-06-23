One dead after 19th Avenue stabbing in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old man is dead after a stabbing Friday in Rockford.

According to police, the man was stabbed during a fight inside a residence in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area Friday via social media during the investigation.

Rockford Police are investigating a report of an adult male who was stabbed in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue. His injuries are considered life-threatening. More details will follow as available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 23, 2023

Police have not named the victim at this time.

