Officials: Private Fourth of July fireworks extra dangerous during dry weather

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While professional fireworks shows pose very little risk of starting fires, even during a drought, fire officials say those held by stateliness residents can be extremely dangerous.

Ted O’Donnell, co-chair of the Rockford Fourth of July Civic Committee, says the 2023 fireworks display at Davis Park will go on as planned on Independence Day. He says although the fire danger is high in the stateline, safety comes first every year.

“Our launch area gets doused beforehand with the fire department,” O’Donnell said. “And, of course, we have our fallout zone as the Rock River. So, we’re not too concerned about the drought at this point.”

Local fire officials say they are gearing up for a busy Fourth of July. Incidents have already been on the rise because of drought-like weather. And it could get worse if residents don’t do whatever they can to stay safe.

“We’ve already been dealing with it the last two weeks, and that didn’t involve anything with fireworks,” said Boone County Fire Protection District No. 2 Chief Brian Kunce. “Now, with [the Fourth] coming up, it’s just going to compound the incidents that not only we’re going to deal with but the surrounding departments.”

Kunce added anyone lighting off fireworks should take simple precautions.

“Be in an open area and have a garden hose ready,” he said, “And, before and after, inspect the area and make sure nothing is smoldering.”

Kunce and O’Donnell are reminding residents to always follow the law when celebrating.

“In Illinois, pyrotechnics are illegal,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell added that the only thing that would cause officials to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks is lightning. The show can still go on in the rain.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Motorcyclist dies after North Main crash in Winnebago County
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Rockford police ask the public to avoid bypass 20 on Wednesday after a semi-truck caught fire...
Traffic stalled on bypass 20 in Rockford for vehicle fire
Teen killed after dirt bike crashes into semitruck
The Hoffman House in Rockford dispels rumors circulating on social media recently about closing...
Hoffman House in Rockford shuts down closing rumors

Latest News

Dr. Joshua Ross' overall message is to leave fireworks to the professionals.
Health expert shares tips for a safe Independence Day
Officials: Private Fourth of July fireworks extra dangerous during dry weather
The 100,000 square foot customer service based facility will help scientists directly interact...
Syngenta Seeds opens research center in Malta
The 100,000 square foot customer service based facility will help scientists directly interact...
Sygenta Seeds opens Research and Development Innovation Center in Malta