Officials: Private Fourth of July fireworks extra dangerous during dry weather

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While professional fireworks shows pose very little risk of starting fires, even during a drought, fire officials say those held by stateliness residents can be extremely dangerous.

Ted O’Donnell, co-chair of the Rockford Fourth of July Civic Committee, says the 2023 fireworks display at Davis Park will go on as planned on Independence Day. He says although the fire danger is high in the stateline, safety comes first every year.

“Our launch area gets doused beforehand with the fire department,” O’Donnell said. “And, of course, we have our fallout zone as the Rock River. So, we’re not too concerned about the drought at this point.”

Local fire officials say they are gearing up for a busy Fourth of July. Incidents have already been on the rise because of drought-like weather. And it could get worse if residents don’t do whatever they can to stay safe.

“We’ve already been dealing with it the last two weeks, and that didn’t involve anything with fireworks,” said Boone County Fire Protection District No. 2 Chief Brian Kunce. “Now, with [the Fourth] coming up, it’s just going to compound the incidents that not only we’re going to deal with but the surrounding departments.”

Kunce added anyone lighting off fireworks should take simple precautions.

“Be in an open area and have a garden hose ready,” he said, “And, before and after, inspect the area and make sure nothing is smoldering.”

Kunce and O’Donnell are reminding residents to always follow the law when celebrating.

“In Illinois, pyrotechnics are illegal,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell added that the only thing that would cause officials to cancel the Fourth of July fireworks is lightning. The show can still go on in the rain.

