Nearly $500,000 invested to upgrade Emergency Operations Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County’s Emergency Operations Center prepares for and deals with emergency situations in the county. Now the space gets a much needed upgrade.

The Winnebago County Board invests almost half a million dollars worth of upgrades toward the EOC. The money is split between American Rescue Plan funds and Emergency Services and Disaster Agency grants.

Michaela Bradley is the county’s Deputy Chief Information Officer. She says the previous equipment they used at the EOC is now obsolete and in dire need of an upgrade.

“With having equipment that was 15 years old, we were essentially, in order to get connected to things we were providing band aids instead of actual resolution.”

Discussions to renovate it started after the center dealt with the Chemtool fire back in June 2021. EOC workers say the old equipment makes communication difficult to keep the people safe.

“Communication is a key not only within the people within this room, but also with the outside world with our partners in Ogle, Boone and Stephenson County,” says Winnebago County ESDA Coordinator Kurt Whisenand.

One of the upgrades is the replacement of wireless access points. Center workers say this makes it easier to connect the county to local health and law enforcement agencies.

“It’s very important that everybody’s working, making their decisions based on the same set of information,” says Whisenand.

Additional upgrades to the space include new TVs, phone system and computers

“Our number one priority is public safety,” says Winnebago County Board Chairperson Joe Chiarelli. “We need to protect our citizens do everything we can, we’d have to make sure we’re prepared that we mitigate disasters, manmade or natural.”

Bradley says informing the community to keep them safe in times of a disaster is essential.

“They’re the ones that helped us get all this equipment updated.”

The EOC operates with four main parts when a disaster does strike: a planning section, logistics section, operations section and a finance and administration section.

The space opened in 2007 when the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center in Rockford was built. Prior to that it was in the basement of the old Public Safety Building.

