Mayor appoints alderperson to replace deceased Linda McNeely

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mayor Tom McNamara has made his choice of who should replace deceased Alderperson Linda McNeely.

McNamara appointed Jeff Bailey to serve to the 13th Ward. Bailey co-founded marketing business Energy for All. The company markets and consults for green solution products and businesses. Also, he is a technical advisory consultant for 815 Minority Academic Achievement Gap (MAAG), which serves Rockford Public Schools students.

“Jeff is a vocal and active citizen, serving on many community boards, including Community Foundation, NICNE, Sustain Rockford, West Gateway Coalition and Community Life Center,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “With his extensive community involvement, he will be able to jump right into his new role as alderman and represent the 13th Ward well.”

McNeely died in April, and served on the City Council for 26 years.

McNamara’s appointment must be approved by the full City Council. That is on the agenda for Monday.

