Man identified after deadly motorcycle crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a man killed in a crash between a car and a motorcycle has been released by authorities.

Christopher Price, 30, of Rockford was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Price was driving his motorcycle in the southbound lane on North Main Street when he and another vehicle turned into the intersection at Elmwood Road. Police report that Price crashed into the side of the car at the intersection and did not survive.

No details have been released about the driver of the other vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.