Man identified after 19th Avenue stabbing in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 33-year-old stabbing victim is released Monday.

Police say Roger Pennie was involved in a fight at his residence around 2:30 p.m. on June 23 when he was stabbed.

Investigators roped off the residence in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue during the investigation, but no further information has been released.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area Friday via social media while they worked the scene.

Rockford Police are investigating a report of an adult male who was stabbed in the 2200 block of 19th Avenue. His injuries are considered life-threatening. More details will follow as available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 23, 2023

