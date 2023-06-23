Loves Park callers to see quicker 9-1-1 response with new contract

Winnebago County Dispatch
Winnebago County Dispatch
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A deal between the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Loves Park Fire Department hopes to cut down emergency response times and improve public safety.

Starting at 8 a.m. Monday, all Loves Park 9-1-1 calls with be assigned to the Loves Park Fire Department―a critical move for calls that warrant lifesaving action.

“The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Loves Park Fire Department are excited to announce the transition of our fire department’s dispatching services to the County 911 center,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana said.

The Winnebago County 911 Center dispatches all law enforcement outside the city of Rockford, but this partnership is a first for both agencies.

“While we are grateful for the agency we previously worked with, however in an emergency, we know every second counts. When we can get to scenes faster, it increases the chances for better outcomes for victims and for first responders,” Caruana said.

The deal also gives Loves Park Fire Department access to the County’s state-of-the-art Computer Aided Dispatch software (CAD) which shares all information needed for a timely response like building layouts in case of a fire.

“This positive change will enhance our emergency response capabilities and streamline communication, enabling us to serve our community more effectively and efficiently,” Caruana said.

