How do warm waters in South America impact the weather in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With summer underway, our drought conditions don’t look to improve anytime soon. A large part of this is thanks to the El Niño.

The El Niño is a pattern of warmer waters off the western coast of South America. These waters fluctuate between warm and cold thus giving us a El Niño-Southern Oscillation or ENSO. When the waters are cooler than normal, we have a la Niña phase.

The El Niño impacts our atmosphere by allowing more favorable conditions for low pressure in the Pacific Ocean.

The low pressure forces our jet steam south with a more western to eastern flow. The west to east flow is called zonal flow. Zonal flow restricts storm activity due to the flow not getting either the warm moist air from the Gulf of Mexico or the colder air from Canada.

The warm moist air close to the surface mixes with the cold air aloft allowing for cloud and storm development. So, with zonal flow we see a decrease in rain and moisture. This will increase the heat and sunshine we see during the summer as well.

This makes the El Niño impact our climate by reducing the amount of rainfall which allows for drought conditions to occur.

The El Niño is already showing it’s effects here in Illinois and the Midwest as we have had below average rainfall and are currently in a drought.

Sadly, the El Niño lasts around 2-3 years and with this summer kicking off the beginning of El Niño. This makes it so our drought will continue for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.