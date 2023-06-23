House leveled after reported explosion, fire in Ogle County

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A home is demolished Friday after reports of an explosion and fire in Stillman Valley.

First responders dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the 9700 block of East High Road for aid. No word yet on what caused the reported explosion or if anyone is hurt.

Several fire crews from surrounding areas are helping work the scene. 23 News anchor and reporter Anthony Ferretti is live at the scene:

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.