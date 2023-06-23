Fire crews save 6-week-old kitten stuck in block wall

Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.
Firefighters in Nevada saved a 6-week-old kitten stuck in a block wall.(Henderson Fire Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Henderson, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Firefighters in Southern Nevada rescued a young feline caught in a tough spot.

The Henderson Fire Department reports that crews were able to free a 6-week-old kitten that got stuck inside a block wall earlier this week.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday with reports of the tiny cat being unable to free itself from the wall.

Crews said they used “a bit of creativity and perseverance” and were able to save the young cat.

“HFD saved the kitten!” the department shared online with photos of the rescue.

No immediate word was given about how the cat initially got inside the wall.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Motorcyclist dies after North Main crash in Winnebago County
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Rockford police ask the public to avoid bypass 20 on Wednesday after a semi-truck caught fire...
Traffic stalled on bypass 20 in Rockford for vehicle fire
Teen killed after dirt bike crashes into semitruck
The Hoffman House in Rockford dispels rumors circulating on social media recently about closing...
Hoffman House in Rockford shuts down closing rumors

Latest News

First responders search the wreckage for hot spots Friday after a house explosion.
House leveled after reported explosion, fire in Stillman Valley
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
15-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp
Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22, and Jerome Terrell Davis, 28, were sentenced to prison in the...
Man gets life sentence for killing mail carrier who refused to deliver marijuana package
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation
Downtown Rockford
Block party to kick off Rockford’s Fred VanVleet Fest 2023