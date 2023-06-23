Block party to kick off Rockford’s Fred VanVleet Fest 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s most loved athletes is giving back to his community this weekend during Fred VanVleet Fest 2023.

Festivities begin with a block party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday on State Street between Madison and First streets.

The family-friendly event will have activities for kids and is hosted by the VanVleet Family Foundation.

Next, the 4th Annual Fred VanVleet Summer Basketball Camp will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at Auburn High School. Camp is open to kids grades 5 through 12 with pre-registration

Each year, the foundation offers basketball camp free of charge. Campers receive a t-shirt, lunch and training from the NBA Allstar’s expert staff.

A portion of State Street will close from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. f for the block party. Anyone traveling west is urged to use Jefferson Street and, eastbound traffic is urged to use Chestnut Street.

