Block party to kick off Rockford’s Fred VanVleet Fest 2023

Downtown Rockford
Downtown Rockford(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s most loved athletes is giving back to his community this weekend during Fred VanVleet Fest 2023.

Festivities begin with a block party from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday on State Street between Madison and First streets.

The family-friendly event will have activities for kids and is hosted by the VanVleet Family Foundation.

Next, the 4th Annual Fred VanVleet Summer Basketball Camp will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25 at Auburn High School. Camp is open to kids grades 5 through 12 with pre-registration

Each year, the foundation offers basketball camp free of charge. Campers receive a t-shirt, lunch and training from the NBA Allstar’s expert staff.

A portion of State Street will close from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. f for the block party. Anyone traveling west is urged to use Jefferson Street and, eastbound traffic is urged to use Chestnut Street.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Motorcyclist dies after North Main crash in Winnebago County
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Rockford police ask the public to avoid bypass 20 on Wednesday after a semi-truck caught fire...
Traffic stalled on bypass 20 in Rockford for vehicle fire
Teen killed after dirt bike crashes into semitruck
The Hoffman House in Rockford dispels rumors circulating on social media recently about closing...
Hoffman House in Rockford shuts down closing rumors

Latest News

Pecatonica boys basketball looks to use jam-packed June as foundation for big season
El Niño summer impacts
Police ask the public to avoid the area while first responders work the scene at the...
Car fire detours at North Main and Whitman Street in Rockford
Winnebago County Dispatch
Loves Park callers to see quicker 9-1-1 response with new contract