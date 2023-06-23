Blackhawk Technical College moves manufacturing facility from Milton campus to Janesville’s Central Campus

By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One Southern Wisconsin College is growing its campus in a big way and they’re adding 1,000 students by the Fall 2024 semester.

The Blackhawk Technical College Foundation donated $7 million to the college. Students who are now part of the school’s manufacturing program in Milton, WI. will be joining the Central Campus in Janesville.

“It’s exciting for the college and for the community as we move our second largest campus actually to a more accessible location,” Blackhawk Technical College president Tracy Pierner said.

Pierner says this project is part of a four-phase plan. Since becoming president seven years ago, the school went from six campuses to two.

“It is to build a really eye-appealing central campus, something that this college has really been missing,” Pierner said.

The Blackhawk Technical College Foundation president Dave Holterman says moving the facility will help improve student life.

“All of the coursework that you possibly need to take in one location, having the ability for the student body to be this cohesive unit to partake what it means to be a student at a college, having it one place just made a lot of sense,” Holterman said.

Holterman says this will help make the college more attractive during campus tours.

“With all of the new facilities that are currently under construction and this, I think the idea of a student saying, ‘this is where I belong, this is the place I want to continue my education,’” Holterman said.

