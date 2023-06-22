Traffic detoured on North Main Street after motorcycle crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say to avoid the area of Elmwood Road and North Main Street in Winnebago County after a car vs. a motorcycle crash.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash, but Rockford police shared limited some just before 5 p.m. Thursday:

Car vs. Motorcycle crash on Main and Elmwood. Please avoid the area near Main/Bauer, Main/Elmwood, Main and Shepherd Trail. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 22, 2023

Motorists are also being asked to avoid the intersections at Bauer Road and Shepherd Trail on North Main Street while first responders work the scene.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.