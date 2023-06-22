Traffic detoured on North Main Street after motorcycle crash

Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.(Tim Braman)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Police say to avoid the area of Elmwood Road and North Main Street in Winnebago County after a car vs. a motorcycle crash.

No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the crash, but Rockford police shared limited some just before 5 p.m. Thursday:

Motorists are also being asked to avoid the intersections at Bauer Road and Shepherd Trail on North Main Street while first responders work the scene.

