Teen killed after dirt bike crashes into semitruck

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old is dead after his dirt bike crashed into a semitruck Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2:40 p.m. in Rock County, in the town of Bradford. The teenager was on his bike leaving Carver-Roehl Park on S. Carvers Rock Road, when he hit the passenger side of the semitruck, driven by a 74-year-old man from Janesville.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, after first responders tried to save his life.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction team and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the investigation.

