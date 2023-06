ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More sunshine today with highs around 90. A few clouds tonight as we drop to the low 60′s. Back up to 90 tomorrow with mostly sunny skies. 92 on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms possible after 10 PM. Shower and thunderstorm potential on Sunday with highs in the middle 80′s. Low 80′s the beginning of next week.

