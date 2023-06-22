Stillman Valley student wins $10K college scholarship

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Stillman Valley girl gets a head start on paying for her college education after winning a $10,000 scholarship.

Isabelle F. is one of 10 winners of the “Dream What’s Possible Sweepstakes” by Thomas’ Breads.

A spokesperson from the company says Isabelle enjoys Thomas’ English Muffins and plans to use the scholarship to help her pay for college. Isabelle says she wants to be an accountant some day, just like her mom.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.