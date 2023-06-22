RVC Men’s Basketball Coach Tyler Bredehoft takes new job at Avila University

By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Golden Eagles are on the search for a new men’s basketball head coach following the departure of head coach Tyler Bredehoft. The 2020 and 2022 Region IV Coach of the Year will head to coach at NAIA Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bredehoft spent four years at RVC and coached for three seasons (COVID-19). Along with two coach of the year honors, Bredehoft led RVC to a third-place finish in the 2022 NJCAA Division III National Tournament in the Eagles’ final year in D3.

In the team’s first year in D2, Bredehoft oversaw a 20-12 season before falling in the Region IV semifinals to Milwaukee Area Technical College.

“Coach Bredehoeft put an everlasting imprint on the men’s basketball program at Rock Valley College,” RVC Athletic Director Darin Monroe said in a release. “He was critical in our successful transition to the NJCAA Division II level.  We are grateful for his time in Rockford and wish him and Sam nothing but the best in their move home to Missouri.”

The school said a national search for a new coach has begun.

