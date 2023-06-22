Rockford man arrested for robbery and burglary

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man is behind bars after he is accused of robbing a Salvation Army store in the 4000 block of East State St. multiple times.

Police say Darian Coleman, 27 went into the store on June 6 and took money from the register when the cashier was helping another customer.

Coleman then on June 19, took money from the same register and he allegedly shoved an employee to the ground after they tried to block Coleman.

Police then arrested him near the store on June 20.

Coleman faces aggravated robbery and burglary charges.

