Pedestrian deaths reach highest number in more than 40 years, data shows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Just over 7500 pedestrians were killed in 2022. That’s the highest number since 1981, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. This is a statistic that doesn’t surprise doctors.

“It certainly feels like more than we’ve seen in the past,” said Dr. Jacob Ginglen with Mercyhealth.

Rockford Traffic Engineer Jeremy Carter agrees with Ginglen.

“We have seen an uptick in overall accidents and injury accidents which would also include fatalities,” said Carter.

Both Carter and Ginglen agree, there are too many distractions, and people are being more reckless.

“Distracted driving is a huge problem with texting these days, and distracted pedestrians. So people on their phones looking down at their phones, stepping out into the middle of the road is another big problem,” Ginglen said.

The city is taking steps to make these streets safer. Making crosswalks more visible, and creating more bike lanes. Carter says there is improvement, but Stateliners need to remember to take precautions.

“If we provide sidewalks and people choose to walk in the street then that investment is a little wasted,” he said.

Here are some basic safety tips for pedestrians:

Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.

Make eye contact with the driver before crossing.

Always use crosswalks. Look left, then right, then left again before crossing.

Even if you have the right of way, yield to vehicles.

