One dead, one charged with homicide, OWI after Janesville crash

One man is dead and another faces homicide charges Thursday in a Janesville motorcycle crash.
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Janesville man is dead and another faces homicide charges Thursday after an early morning crash on Janesville’s west side.

First responders dispatched around 4:30 a.m. to an area on W Hwy 11 for a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash. Police say Keith Rose, 43, was driving eastbound when he crossed the center line, hitting the motorcycle head-on.

The motorcyclist was critically hurt and despite lifesaving measures at the scene, did not survive. A 47-year-old passenger in the SUV was also hurt and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment

Police arrested Rose on several charges: homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, OWI 2nd offense, OWI causing injury, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation hold. He is due in court Friday at 3 p.m.

