Motorcyclist dies after North Main crash in Winnebago County

Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
By Meghan Schobinger and Marta Berglund
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old man is dead Thursday after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

No further information about the man has been released.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Elmwood Road and North Main Street in Winnebago County. Rockford police shared traffic updates via social media while cleanup was underway:

