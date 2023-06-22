Motorcyclist dies after North Main crash in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 30-year-old man is dead Thursday after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

No further information about the man has been released.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Elmwood Road and North Main Street in Winnebago County. Rockford police shared traffic updates via social media while cleanup was underway:

Car vs. Motorcycle crash on Main and Elmwood. Please avoid the area near Main/Bauer, Main/Elmwood, Main and Shepherd Trail. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 22, 2023

