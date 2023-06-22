Minimal rain makes it difficult for crops to beat the heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With little to no rain in the Rockford area local farmers struggle to grow enough crops to sell at farmer’s markets.

If mother nature doesn’t bring sufficient rain and fast, this season could be for nothing.

Bill Girling and his wife usually go to the north end market in Rockford on Saturdays. But for the first time since the 1970s they won’t be going because they don’t have enough crop to sell.

“I’ve never seen a spring like this,” says Girling. “The asparagus is done. The rhubarb is burning up. The only thing we’ve got is onions. Nothing else is ready.”

Among the crops he grows are raspberries, tomatoes and snap peas. Even with watering three times a week, Bill’s crops are no where near where they should be at this point in the season.

“I’m really worried about the raspberry crop because that’s our next big crop that should be we should be picking that July 10. And if it doesn’t rain, we’re not going to pick them at all.”

Bill normally sells the tomatoes his crops grow starting July 17 but they are half the size they should be at.

“We lost our first strawberry crop, so we can’t get that back,” says outdoor market vendor Julie Van Laar.

Vendors at Edgebrook’s Outdoor Market are also taking a hit including Van Laar’s Farm Market and Bake Shop, which usually has an ample supply of strawberries.

“We brought 100 quarts today. We should have 300 quarts, but the drought has affected us and we’re not able to water the way we would like to.”

Julie says one crop she’s concerned about is sweet corn. It’s too difficult a crop to water on its own so it needs some TLC from mother nature.

“I’ve been asking customers to pray for rain. Because our customers have supported us well in all these years. And they’re eager for us to bring the crops to market.”

Girling says the weather isn’t the only obstacle his crops have endured. Some animals have either dug into or eaten the tops off some of what he’s planting.

Van Laar says the front of their location at Edgebrook Shopping Center usually has strawberries, but baked goods will occupy this space until there’s enough fruit.

