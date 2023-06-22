Giant seaweed blob on Florida beaches could contain flesh-eating bacteria, researchers say

(CNN) - Researchers said the giant seaweed blob piling up on the Florida coast could be carrying illness-inducing bacteria.

Sargassum can serve as a marine habitat while adrift at sea, but as it reaches the shore, it picks up everything in its path, including plastic and debris.

Researchers said that combined with the Florida sun can create the perfect environment for vibrio bacteria to cultivate, which can cause flesh-eating infections.

There is good news, though. Scientists have not found any of the flesh-eating bacteria in the sargassum samples they tested, but they warn that it could still be present in the water.

Experts advise people to stay away from clumps of sargassum and not to swim in waters that appear filthy.

The bacteria can enter through minor wounds like cuts, scrapes or scratches.

While infections are rare, it can be severe.

