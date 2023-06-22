FIRST ALERT: Sunscreen tips to save your skin

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Days are getting shorter after the summer solstice, but temperatures are not close to cooling down. Our UV index is still going to be high for the foreseeable future.

So, what is the UV index? Well, the UV index stands for ultraviolet index. Ultraviolet light is a radiative light the sun gives off. There are three types of UV rays: UVA, UVB and UVC.

UVA has the longest wavelength, and it is responsible for skin aging and wrinkling.

UVB is the in-between of UVA and UVC wavelengths. UVB is the ray that is responsible for the burning of the skin and skin cancer.

UVC has the shortest wavelength, but it is absorbed by our atmosphere so we do not have to worry about it.

This is why broad-spectrum sunscreen is important because it blocks both UVA and UVB rays protecting our skin.

SPF, also known as sun protection factor, is a way we can determine how much UV radiation the sunscreen can absorb. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends at least SPF 30 as it blocks around 96% of UV radiation. SPF 50 blocks around 98% and anything above SPF 50 doesn’t make much of a difference.

It’s important to reapply sunscreen every two hours because solar radiation damages the sunscreen, so after the two-hour mark, the absorption of UV radiation is compromised. This could expose your skin to UV radiation.

Of course, getting a water-resistant sunscreen is important due to our activities. Sweating from the summer heat or the water from a swimming pool will wash off the sunscreen, so re-applying is still important after two hours.

Overall applying sunscreen is a great way to stay protected from the harmful radiation from the sun.

Use these tips when choosing your sunscreen and have a safe summer!

