Cant’ beat the dry heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day, another hot, dry one where no rain has come down to give us a break.

We had high’s in the upper-80s today with little to no wind. Some came in from the east at five miles per hour that didn’t give us much cool air to have a nice breeze. Dew points have also been comfortable but still keeping up very dry.

The rest of Thursday night is going to remain clear and we will cool off a little bit as we make our way overnight into Friday. Perfect night for Dinner on the Dock at Prairie Street Brewery and enjoy a delicious meal and maybe even a cold one to cool you off.

Friday itself will be identical to Thursday with the dry heat and minimal winds. Make sure to put some sunscreen on to protect you from the high UV rays we will be experiencing. Especially if you plan on visiting City Market in downtown Rockford or Music on the Mall at Edgebrook, prepare yourself to be in the thick of it with a lot of water. Hydration, alongside sun protection, is key when being in this level of heat. The rest of the night will be clear and as we enter Saturday temperatures will reach the 90s.

Sunday is where we might actually start to see some rainy relief in our area. In the early hours around four in the morning is where that rain will begin and continue on throughout the day. This might actually be the break we have been waiting for and hopefully will fix our drought conditions a little bit.

