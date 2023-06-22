Boone County Community Foundation serves up thanks to area non-profits

Order up for Non-Profit organizations Thursday at a Boone County Appreciation Picnic
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Boone County organization gives back to area non-profits with a community cookout.

23 News travels to Belvidere to talk with members of the foundation about how giving back affects those who live in the area.

The Boone County Community Foundation (BCCF) picnic is a way to say thank you to charities, non-profits and local organizations for their support. Foundation members mingle with donors, creating connections to offices or organizations. Attendees hope to forge philanthropic bonds between community leaders and area residents.

Jeremy Doetch is the chairperson for the BCCF. He thinks community support is important to spreading the word about community issues.

“There’s a lot of Boone County proud people and this is an example of it,” Doetch said, “when you see all the Boone people here to support the organization, all the money that we do goes back to the county. It’s good to see that people are still interested in the county.”

At the event, attendees could enter into a raffle for a chance to win $500 dollars for their favorite non-profit organization.

