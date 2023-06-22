Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales

Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale reports.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer ad campaign amid slumping sales of Bud Light.

The company released an “Easy to Summer” commercial on Thursday that portrays the beer being enjoyed by people facing summer difficulties, like sunburns and rainouts.

According to Anheuser-Busch, additional ads will feature partnerships with country singers and NFL players.

Bud Light’s parent company said part of the summer campaign will include giving away $10,000 a week to drinkers “to make summer easy to enjoy and stock up for all the backyard parties” as well other special offers.

The new ad campaign comes in an effort to boost sales after the company’s recent LGBTQ+ controversy.

According to reports, sales dropped about 25% after a response to the brand’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Some LGBTQ+ advocates were also upset at the company’s response to the backlash.

Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that Anheuser-Busch Global Chief Marketing Officer Marcel Marcondes said the recent controversy has created a bit of a “wake-up call.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Rockford police ask the public to avoid bypass 20 on Wednesday after a semi-truck caught fire...
Traffic stalled on bypass 20 in Rockford for vehicle fire
Roscoe looks to change the game in the heart of it’s village. Plans reveal what could be the...
Changes coming to Roscoe’s main street
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
The Hoffman House in Rockford dispels rumors circulating on social media recently about closing...
Hoffman House in Rockford shuts down closing rumors
Teen killed after dirt bike crashes into semitruck

Latest News

Pedestrian deaths reach highest number in more than 40 years, data shows
Pedestrian deaths reach highest number in more than 40 years, data shows
5 accused of beating, kidnapping Rockford man
Order up for Non-Profit organizations Thursday at a Boone County Appreciation Picnic
Boone County foundation serves up thanks to community non-profits
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Response to fiery Ohio derailment frustrated by poor communication and incomplete information