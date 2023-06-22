5 accused of beating, kidnapping Rockford man

By Jason Barabasz
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Five people face charges for allegedly beating a man nearly to death.

Police responded Tuesday night to a domestic disturbance in the 4300 block of Nina Terrace.

According to authorities, Allen Hawkins, 42, caught his girlfriend and her lover together. When they were caught, the man tried to ran away but Hawkins and four others, allegedly forced him into a van and took off.

Police say the group drove around threatening to kill the man and beat him with a metal pipe.

The five people facing charges are:

  • Allen Hawkins, 42
  • Connor Steffler, 20
  • Lisa Lies, 26
  • Kyla Lee, 18
  • Kylee Farmer, 19

All face kidnapping and mob action charges.

