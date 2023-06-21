Winnebago County CASA urges public to help build volunteer base

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 800 children sit alone in the Winnebago County Abuse and Neglect Court System, a number Winnebago County’s Court Appointed Special Advocate Program is trying to change.

On any given day, CASA serves 300 kids who pass through this court system.

“This is just the truth. We need to triple in size, as quickly as we can,” said Jim Hutson, new executive director of CASA.

Hutson set recruitment as his top priority upon taking the job.

“These are children, they’re not adults. Obviously, they are gonna listen to the child, but they are more likely to listen to a special advocate and what they are saying,” he told 23 News.

Becoming a special advocate means you represent the best interest of these kids in court, meeting with family, friends and teachers to get a clear picture of their situation. Hutson says some people worry volunteering for CASA would be like a second job.

“They will write a report to give to the judge that really represents, in that moment in time, a snapshot of what the best interests of that child are,” he said.

But Abby Finley, a volunteer with CASA, says the hours are very flexible

“It doesn’t take a lot of time, right? If you just have a few extra hours in a week, a few extra hours in a month that’s all it takes to visit with kids, to visit with people involved in the case,” Finley said.

Finley became a volunteer a few years ago, and when she’s not doing this, she works full-time for a different non-profit―RAMP.

“Personally I’ve mentored women who have gone through addiction recovery programs and they’ve lost custody of their children and successfully regained custody of their children through the court system,” she said.

Finley is fueled by helping others and knows there are people in the community itching to do the same.

“It’s a really low commitment but it’s really important work. Those kids don’t have an advocate or a voice if it weren’t for CASA (representatives),” she said.

Both Finley and Hutson say it is never their goal to separate the child from the parent. They simply convey the best interests of the child, whatever that might be.

