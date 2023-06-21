Walmart brings good news to Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the future of the Stellantis automotive plant uncertain, Belvidere received good news Tuesday, as the world’s largest retailer announced plans to break ground on a $1.2 billion distribution hub later this year.

The facility will be built on North Appleton Road, between Business 20 and Newburg Road, and is expected to open in 2027.

The news comes as city officials continue to work with Stellantis on a viable plan to reopen Belvidere Assembly, the company’s plant it idled at the end of February.

Local business owners say the new Walmart hub brings hope to a shaky situation, one that had some merchants afraid that the potential loss of a major employer would force some shops to close their doors.

”We are banking on people having that disposable income and being able to patronize our small businesses,” said Cooper Simon-Tobin, who operates Big Jon’s Dogs N’ More downtown.

Now that Walmart vows to create up to 700 full- and part-time jobs, it makes the business community a bit more confident about the city’s economic health.

“They are Walmart,” Simon-Tobin added. “They have the money to spend, so I am happy that they are taking that plunge.”

The project is also expected to create at least 200 construction jobs. Mayor Clint Morris says the development is just one of several that are taking shape in Belvidere.

“We were just successful with General Mills,” Morris said. “They are building, currently in construction, a 1.3-million square-foot facility. That is a dry-storage facility.”

Simon-Tobin says she welcomes each project.

“Anything that’s coming in that is investing in Belvidere and the people who live here, and hopefully getting them more of that income, getting them to a safer spot in their lives, I think will help all of the local businesses grow,” she said.

To make the outlook even better, Morris says there is still hope that the Stellantis assembly line will be moving again in the near future.

“If we’re successful with Stellantis, I think that would be icing on the cake,” he said.

There were 1,200 workers left at Belvidere Assembly when it went dark on Feb. 28. There’s been no word on the company’s future plans for the property. The company says the shutdown will last a minimum of six months.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.