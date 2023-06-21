Vehicle fire detours traffic from US 20 in Rockford

Vehicle fire
Vehicle fire(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders urge motorists to avoid U.S. 20 Wednesday evening after a vehicle catches fire on the highway.

Thick, black smoke can be seen for miles from the scene. No word yet on what caused the fire or if anyone is hurt.

Motorists on U.S. 20 are being directed to exit at Alpine Road.

Rockford police dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. to direct traffic.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

