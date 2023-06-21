Traffic stalled on bypass 20 in Rockford for vehicle fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders ask the public to avoid bypass 20 Wednesday evening after a semi-truck catches fire.

Traffic is stalled in both directions from S. Main Street to Alpine Road. Police are directing westbound traffic off at the Alpine Road exit.

Motorists can expect delays on alternate routes like Harrison Avenue and Sandy Hollow Road during the rush hour.

First responders say the driver of the truck is okay. The semi-truck caught fire in a construction area which is down to one lane in each direction.

No other injuries have been reported.

