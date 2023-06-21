Traffic stalled on bypass 20 in Rockford for vehicle fire

Vehicle fire
Vehicle fire(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders ask the public to avoid bypass 20 Wednesday evening after a semi-truck catches fire.

Traffic is stalled in both directions from S. Main Street to Alpine Road. Police are directing westbound traffic off at the Alpine Road exit.

Motorists can expect delays on alternate routes like Harrison Avenue and Sandy Hollow Road during the rush hour.

First responders say the driver of the truck is okay. The semi-truck caught fire in a construction area which is down to one lane in each direction.

No other injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Speedway held a moment of silence to honor the passing of its matriarch Jody...
Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge memorabilia up for auction
The Belvidere perishable distribution center (PDC) is set to open in 2027.
Jobs headed to Belvidere with new Walmart distribution center
Roscoe looks to change the game in the heart of it’s village. Plans reveal what could be the...
Changes coming to Roscoe’s main street
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A property in Portage County, Ohio, was discovered to be holding the remains of nearly 150 dead...
GRAPHIC: 146 dogs found dead in home, authorities say

Latest News

The Hoffman House in Rockford dispels rumors circulating on social media recently about closing...
Hoffman House shuts down closing rumors
Kayleigh's Wednesday Forecast - 06/21/2023
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
“This is just the truth, we need to triple in size, as quickly as we can,”
Winnebago County CASA urges public to help build volunteer base