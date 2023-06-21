Rockford Park District plans to turn Elliot Golf Course into farmland for three years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District has a three-year plan for its property that was Elliot Golf Course for 109 years before it closed in 2021.

Officials say they’ve leased the land to a local farmer who plans to rotate crops there through 2026.

“This just puts us a step closer,” said Rockford Park District Superintendent of Capital and Maintenance Dan Jacobson.

The park district is aiming for a permanent use for the former 18-hole course. Leasing it as farmland for three years will help prepare the property for an eventual sale. But before that happens, it must be cleared by local government.

“The Village of Cherry Valley requires a special use permit in their zoning process for ag production within the village limits,” Jacobson said.

The Park District went in front of the Cherry Valle Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday. The panel will forward its recommendation to the Zoning Commission before the matter goes before the Board of Trustees. A final decision is expected in July.

The idea of turning a golf course into farmland isn’t new. Officials say it is common for decommissioned facilities to become agricultural property.

“Typically they’re put into ag production to prepare them for future use,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson added that the lease will help recover lost golf revenue and eliminate other expenses.

“For us at the park district, what makes great sense is the savings in maintenance,” he said.

Neighbors say they are happy the course will be repurposed as wild animals that have moved into the overgrown property have been a problem at times.

“We have a lot of coyotes, foxes, hawks, mice, you name it,” said Kristen Winslow, who lives across the street.

Jacobson shares the same concern, and says the plan has residents like Winslow in mind.

“It will be very neighborly to the adjacent neighbors especially,” he said.

The park district closed Elliot in an effort to narrow its golf footprint as the sport’s popularity has waned in recent years.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.