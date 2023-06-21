Hot and sunny start to summer!

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With our first day of summer upon us, we continue to have temperatures in the upper 80s.

Today we have a high of 89° with plenty of sunshine. Make sure you are staying hydrated to help beat this heat.

With the sunshine however we have a very high UV index reaching 9 today. That means people can start to get sunburnt in 15-30 minutes. So if you are hoping to enjoy this first day of summer make sure to use a lot of sunscreen and reapplying every 2 hours.

The rest of our work week looks to be a copy paste forecast as temperatures look to remain in the upper 80s even a few places reaching the lower 90s. An abundance of sunshine is also expected through Saturday.

Sunday we do have around a 40% chance for some showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon into the evening.

Next week temperatures return to around average with temps being in the mid 80s.

