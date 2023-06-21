Hot and sunny start to summer!

A hot and sunny start to our first official day of summer
A hot and sunny start to our first official day of summer(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With our first day of summer upon us, we continue to have temperatures in the upper 80s.

Today we have a high of 89° with plenty of sunshine. Make sure you are staying hydrated to help beat this heat.

With the sunshine however we have a very high UV index reaching 9 today. That means people can start to get sunburnt in 15-30 minutes. So if you are hoping to enjoy this first day of summer make sure to use a lot of sunscreen and reapplying every 2 hours.

The rest of our work week looks to be a copy paste forecast as temperatures look to remain in the upper 80s even a few places reaching the lower 90s. An abundance of sunshine is also expected through Saturday.

Sunday we do have around a 40% chance for some showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon into the evening.

Next week temperatures return to around average with temps being in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rockford Speedway held a moment of silence to honor the passing of its matriarch Jody...
Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge memorabilia up for auction
The Belvidere perishable distribution center (PDC) is set to open in 2027.
Jobs headed to Belvidere with new Walmart distribution center
Roscoe looks to change the game in the heart of it’s village. Plans reveal what could be the...
Changes coming to Roscoe’s main street
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Underwater noises heard in desperate search for submersible missing with 5 aboard near Titanic
A property in Portage County, Ohio, was discovered to be holding the remains of nearly 150 dead...
GRAPHIC: 146 dogs found dead in home, authorities say

Latest News

Tuesday Morning
Sunny and Hot Today
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--6/20/23
Tuesday is expected to be a carbon copy of Monday.
Warm, dry stretch to continue for several days
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 6/19/2023