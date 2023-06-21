Hoffman House in Rockford shuts down closing rumors

The Hoffman House in Rockford dispels rumors circulating on social media recently about closing their dining room doors.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A well-known Rockford restaurant dispels rumors circulating on social media recently about closing their dining room doors. 23 News speaks with restaurant leaders Wednesday to uncover what is really happening at this stateline supper club.

After more than 60 years of fine dining, the Hoffman House is ready to reinvent its reputation with a few changes.

Michael Prosser owns the Hoffman House. He says the goal of these changes is to transform their original dining experience into something a little more casual.

“I’m also expanding my casual in-house dining options here at the Hoffman House in Rockford. We have the Hoffman House and The Scoreboard, were merging those menu’s together, casual with the fine dining. I’m keeping those top fine dining options,” said Prosser.

Prosser says they’re slashing the salad bar, but popular options like the prime rib and Friday night fish fry are here to stay. The team at Hoffman House hopes these changes attract both new and existing visitors.

“We’re just excited, again, we’re expanding our casual side of things and we think that pushing that into the dining room side, making it all one kind of through-a-way, with casual and the fine dining combination as the best front for us moving forward, so we’re excited about that change,” said Prosser.

Prosser clarifies these changes don’t mean the restaurant is closing. The Hoffman House will still be available for dining as these changes get underway. He says these changes will go into effect at the beginning of July.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belvidere perishable distribution center (PDC) is set to open in 2027.
Jobs headed to Belvidere with new Walmart distribution center
The Rockford Speedway held a moment of silence to honor the passing of its matriarch Jody...
Rockford Speedway, Forest Hills Lodge memorabilia up for auction
Roscoe looks to change the game in the heart of it’s village. Plans reveal what could be the...
Changes coming to Roscoe’s main street
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Rockford police ask the public to avoid bypass 20 on Wednesday after a semi-truck caught fire...
Traffic stalled on bypass 20 in Rockford for vehicle fire

Latest News

A tractor removes brush at Elliot Course in Rockford on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in an effort...
Rockford Park District plans to turn Elliot Golf Course into farmland for three years
Rockford Park District plans to turn Elliot Golf Course into farmland for three years
The Hoffman House in Rockford dispels rumors circulating on social media recently about closing...
Hoffman House shuts down closing rumors
Kayleigh's Wednesday Forecast - 06/21/2023