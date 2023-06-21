Hoffman House in Rockford shuts down closing rumors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A well-known Rockford restaurant dispels rumors circulating on social media recently about closing their dining room doors. 23 News speaks with restaurant leaders Wednesday to uncover what is really happening at this stateline supper club.

After more than 60 years of fine dining, the Hoffman House is ready to reinvent its reputation with a few changes.

Michael Prosser owns the Hoffman House. He says the goal of these changes is to transform their original dining experience into something a little more casual.

“I’m also expanding my casual in-house dining options here at the Hoffman House in Rockford. We have the Hoffman House and The Scoreboard, were merging those menu’s together, casual with the fine dining. I’m keeping those top fine dining options,” said Prosser.

Prosser says they’re slashing the salad bar, but popular options like the prime rib and Friday night fish fry are here to stay. The team at Hoffman House hopes these changes attract both new and existing visitors.

“We’re just excited, again, we’re expanding our casual side of things and we think that pushing that into the dining room side, making it all one kind of through-a-way, with casual and the fine dining combination as the best front for us moving forward, so we’re excited about that change,” said Prosser.

Prosser clarifies these changes don’t mean the restaurant is closing. The Hoffman House will still be available for dining as these changes get underway. He says these changes will go into effect at the beginning of July.

